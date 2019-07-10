Amg National Trust Bank Has Decreased Its Holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com (RY) by $536,250; Covalent Partners Increased Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Holding by $1.04 Million

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 163.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 345,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.05M market cap company. The stock increased 5.87% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $2.615. About 9.85 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com (RY) by 44.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 7,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, down from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $80.34. About 445,692 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 24/05/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS NAFTA CAUSING FIRMS TO HOLD OFF ON INVESTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP TGL.TO : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 24/05/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO TARGET MID SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE GROWTH, SEEING MINOR SKEWS TO PORTFOLIO BUT NOTHING SIGNIFICANT; 18/04/2018 – RBC INVESTOR & TREASURY SERVICES HIRES SOMASKANDAN MANAGING DIR; 24/05/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS CITY NATIONAL BENEFITING FROM FED RATE INCREASES; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – CAPREIT CAR_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$40 FROM C$38; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 13/04/2018 – Royal Mail falls after take-profit call from RBC; 16/05/2018 – Banco de Sabadell Target Cut to EUR1.45 From EUR1.80 by RBC

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.43B for 11.81 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr (RWX) by 39,449 shares to 137,431 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hormel (NYSE:HRL) by 38,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 74,500 shares to 33,400 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,135 shares, and cut its stake in Keane Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

