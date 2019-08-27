Amg National Trust Bank Has Cut Its Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com (RY) Position by $536,250 as Stock Value Declined; Brown Capital Management Raised Pros Holdings (PRO) Holding by $442,344

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com (RY) by 44.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 7,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, down from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $73.87. About 705,468 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 19/04/2018 – ROOTS CORP ROOT.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$13 FROM C$12; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS IN CLOSE DIALOGUE WITH GOVERNMENTS OVER NAFTA, HOPEFUL OF GOOD OUTCOME; 15/03/2018 – SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES LTD SHLE.TO : RBC CUTS TARGET PRICE TO C$9 FROM C$10; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 20/04/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS CORP SPB.TO : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 25/05/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES 7-PART NOTES OFFER VIA BOFAML, RBC, WFS; 10/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD MAXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $72

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 10,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The institutional investor held 5.59M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.17M, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 4.18% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $70.74. About 631,298 shares traded or 18.86% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (EEM) by 29,743 shares to 118,509 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (PFF) by 12,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr (SCPB).

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Should Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) Stock Be on Your TFSA Buy List Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Things to Watch on the TSX Index on Thursday – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Top Stocks to Start Your Self-Directed Retirement Fund – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “These Quality Canadian Stocks Are Embarrassingly Cheap – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Why This Stock Could Be a Better Buy Than Royal Bank (TSX:RY) – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eam Invsts Limited Liability invested in 0.38% or 37,149 shares. Alphaone Inv Ltd holds 0.1% or 4,010 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mgmt holds 0.43% or 427,668 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 110,363 shares. Carroll Assoc owns 354 shares. Daruma Cap Ltd Co invested in 649,585 shares or 3.12% of the stock. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,020 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 280,179 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legal General Gru Public Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 6,527 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 41,550 shares. 671 were reported by Huntington Bank & Trust. Comerica Retail Bank holds 57,786 shares. Primecap Management Company Ca reported 3.32M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 18,501 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 145,924 shares.

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Investing In PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PROS Holdings (PRO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 19, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PROS Holdings’ Short Thesis Isn’t Playing Out – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.