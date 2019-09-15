Amg National Trust Bank Has Cut General Mills (GIS) Position By $5.98 Million; St James Investment Company Has Upped Wr Berkley (WRB) Position By $6.85 Million

Amg National Trust Bank decreased General Mills (GIS) stake by 94.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amg National Trust Bank sold 115,041 shares as General Mills (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Amg National Trust Bank holds 6,098 shares with $320,000 value, down from 121,139 last quarter. General Mills now has $32.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 2.83 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit

St James Investment Company Llc increased Wr Berkley Corporation (WRB) stake by 35.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. St James Investment Company Llc acquired 105,327 shares as Wr Berkley Corporation (WRB)’s stock rose 14.10%. The St James Investment Company Llc holds 398,575 shares with $26.28M value, up from 293,248 last quarter. Wr Berkley Corporation now has $13.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 413,150 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.68M for 17.52 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.55’s average target is -2.63% below currents $53.97 stock price. General Mills had 19 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 21. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by UBS. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. J.P. Morgan maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Thursday, March 21. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $52 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, March 21 report. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Campbell And Co Invest Adviser Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.62% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 76,113 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership invested 0.23% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Sirios Mngmt LP owns 805,395 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 139,697 shares. Sigma Planning reported 77,441 shares. Howard Mgmt stated it has 0.14% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fort Washington Advisors Oh holds 64,372 shares. Pro Inc holds 120 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.04% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.15% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 85,468 shares. Coastline Trust stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Amg National Trust Bank increased Ishares Msci (EWW) stake by 68,091 shares to 106,203 valued at $4.61M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares (IWR) stake by 379,646 shares and now owns 3.51 million shares. Ishares was raised too.

