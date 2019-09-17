Amg National Trust Bank Has Cut Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position by $968,358; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Lowered Lowes Companies (LOW) Position by $1.40 Million

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Lowes Companies (LOW) by 75.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 13,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 4,477 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $452,000, down from 18,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Lowes Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $112.22. About 1.84 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Encouraged by Strong Sales in May; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 42.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank analyzed 3,858 shares as the company's stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 5,188 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 million, down from 9,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $69.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $258.87. About 355,736 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO - BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55M for 19.55 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWP) by 4,575 shares to 151,029 shares, valued at $21.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG) by 72,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24. On Friday, May 24 Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.63 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.