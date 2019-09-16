Amg National Trust Bank Decreased Sanfilippo John B & & Son (JBSS) Holding by $307,310 as Stock Rose; Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Valuation Rose While Palisade Capital Management Lifted Its Holding

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 16,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The hedge fund held 310,684 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.44 million, up from 294,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $87.18. About 8,674 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 19/03/2018 – Group 1 Announces Market Conditions and Costs Associated with Strategic Initiatives Will Negatively Impact First Quarter; 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY NEW VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 13.2 PERCENT ON 7.6 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto: There Were No non-GAAP Adjustments for 1Q; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 REPORTS MARKET CONDITIONS & COSTS; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – EXPANDS PRESENCE IN BRAZIL, ACQUIRES NEW TOYOTA MARKET AREA IN SÃO PAULO; 28/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 16/05/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Increases Share Repurchase Authorization By $100 Million To $126 Million; 27/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY RETAIL USED VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 18.1 PERCENT ON 14.7 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Consecutive Gain

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Sanfilippo John B & & Son Inc (JBSS) by 31.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 3,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.60% . The institutional investor held 8,372 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $667,000, down from 12,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Sanfilippo John B & & Son Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $95.86. About 14,866 shares traded. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) has risen 15.10% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical JBSS News: 03/05/2018 – John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Third Quarter Diluted EPS Increased by 35.9% to a third quarter record of $0.75 per share; 20/04/2018 – DJ John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBSS); 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – JOHN B SANFILIPPO 3Q EPS 75C, EST. 70C (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 – Myers Industries: John B. Crowe, Daniel R. Lee Will Not Stand for Re-Election to Board; 12/03/2018 LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – John B Sanfilippo & Son 3Q Net $8.63M; 03/05/2018 – John B Sanfilippo & Son 3Q EPS 75c; 12/04/2018 – GB SCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF JOHN B. DAVIS AS EXECUTIVE VP AND GENERAL COUNSEL; 03/05/2018 – JOHN B SANFILIPPO & SON INC JBSS.O – QTRLY SALES VOLUME INCREASED BY 12.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold GPI shares while 61 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.27 million shares or 1.34% less from 18.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 9,139 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 6,600 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Mackay Shields Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 29,520 shares stake. New York-based Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Balyasny Asset Ltd holds 0% or 2,724 shares. Principal Financial Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Alberta Mngmt Corporation has 19,266 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 49,961 shares. Leuthold Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 36,426 shares. Parkside Savings Bank & Tru stated it has 234 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company reported 6,000 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 12,520 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 58,433 shares in its portfolio.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Prn) by 4.21 million shares to 4.38M shares, valued at $7.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (Prn) by 1.12M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold JBSS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 7.56 million shares or 4.06% less from 7.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 5,400 shares. Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Hsbc Pcl invested 0% of its portfolio in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 9,800 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 7,984 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Grp Inc owns 372 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr stated it has 0% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Moreover, Millennium Management Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Public Sector Pension Board accumulated 19,328 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) for 96,788 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 13,245 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 24,429 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 11,542 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Com owns 13,944 shares. Martin & Company Tn has invested 1.03% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Key Corp (NYSE:KEY) by 47,381 shares to 90,445 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VTI) by 5,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco.