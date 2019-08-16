Amg National Trust Bank Decreased Its Position in Rayonier (RYN) by $603,570; Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Trimmed Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holding by $3.68 Million

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 19,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 15,739 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $496,000, down from 35,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.98. About 64,731 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 8,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 920,422 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377.94M, down from 929,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $292.55. About 199,310 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA – 58 PCT OF EYLEA-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED TWO-STEP OR GREATER IMPROVEMENT FROM BASELINE ON DIABETIC RETINOPATHY SEVERITY SCALE (DRSS) AT WEEK 24; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 07/05/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron Genetics Center® Publication in New England Journal of Medicine Identifies New Genetic Variant Providing Protection from Chronic Liver Disease; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 11/05/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – BAYER RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR EYLEA® IN CHINA; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS ALLEGES THAT EYLEA, ZALTRAP INCORPORATE TECHNOLOGY COVERED BY ONE OR MORE CLAIMS OF A PATENT IT HOLDS; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 18/05/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. U S Global Invsts Incorporated holds 0.08% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fin Limited Liability owns 6,909 shares. 76,381 were reported by Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Lc reported 50,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 5,299 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cls Investments Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 332 shares. First Financial In invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Gabelli Funds Lc has 0.01% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 29,745 shares. Amg National Trust Commercial Bank holds 15,739 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na accumulated 1,050 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc stated it has 16,801 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). 7,427 were accumulated by Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (EEM) by 29,743 shares to 118,509 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hormel (NYSE:HRL) by 38,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

