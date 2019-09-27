Amg National Trust Bank Decreased Its Home (HD) Position by $1.21 Million; Cumberland Partners LTD Has Cut Its American Intl Group New (AIG) Holding by $2.79 Million; Valuation Rose

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Home (HD) by 59.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 5,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,956 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $823,000, down from 9,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.01. About 2.37M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in American Intl Group New (AIG) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 52,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 180,827 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.64 million, down from 233,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in American Intl Group New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.15. About 2.44M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.49 million for 13.37 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) by 163,285 shares to 182,313 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) by 94,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 860,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.82 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (FXI) by 50,500 shares to 90,783 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.