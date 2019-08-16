Amg National Trust Bank Cut Morgan (MS) Stake; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Lowered Its Gap (The) (GPS) Stake

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased Gap (The) (GPS) stake by 96.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 562,300 shares as Gap (The) (GPS)’s stock declined 24.21%. The Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 20,000 shares with $524,000 value, down from 582,300 last quarter. Gap (The) now has $5.81B valuation. The stock decreased 7.08% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.36. About 13.32M shares traded or 101.79% up from the average. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 12/04/2018 – Gap Follows J. Crew in Exiting Challenging Bridal-Wear Industry; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to ‘Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gap Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPS); 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR GAP GLOBAL WAS NEGATIVE 4%; 23/05/2018 – Gap Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 24/05/2018 – GAP AFFIRMS 2018 YEAR EPS; 24/05/2018 – Gap misses first-quarter same-store sales estimates; 06/03/2018 – PointClickCare and Redox to Bridge the Gap Between Acute and Post-Acute Markets with Strategic Partnership; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms The Gap ‘BB+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc Sees FY EPS $2.55-EPS $2.70

Amg National Trust Bank decreased Morgan (MS) stake by 52.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amg National Trust Bank sold 7,283 shares as Morgan (MS)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Amg National Trust Bank holds 6,515 shares with $275,000 value, down from 13,798 last quarter. Morgan now has $64.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 10.72 million shares traded or 13.12% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 17/05/2018 – SSP GROUP PLC SSPG.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 560P FROM 530P; 02/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Morgan Stanley Chairman & CEO James Gorman Speaks with CNBC’s Melissa Lee on CNBC’s “Closing Bell” Today; 21/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – MORGAN STANLEY AND GOLDMAN SACHS ARE JOINT LEAD BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR GLOBAL OFFERING; 21/03/2018 – Airxcel LBO backed by US$540m in loans; 29/05/2018 – Brazos Midstream Completes Sale of Delaware Basin Subsidiaries to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure; 27/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley reveals 35% gap between male, female pay; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CFO PRUZAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – MORGAN PROPERTIES BUYS A “B-PIECE” ON $1.3B K-SERIES; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO F.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 31/05/2018 – City AM: Morgan Stanley’s CEO calls Soros’s prediction of a global crisis ‘ridiculous’

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley steps away from WeWork deal – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Morgan Stanley has $61 highest and $56 lowest target. $58.50’s average target is 49.62% above currents $39.1 stock price. Morgan Stanley had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 30.26% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GPS’s profit will be $200.34 million for 7.25 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.83% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Gap (NYSE:GPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Gap has $50 highest and $23 lowest target. $32’s average target is 108.33% above currents $15.36 stock price. Gap had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by UBS. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. M Partners maintained the shares of GPS in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. Wedbush maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $23 target.