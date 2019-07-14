Amg National Trust Bank Cut Its Treehouse Foods (THS) Stake by $782,912 as Valuation Declined; Capital Southwest (CSWC) Shareholder Punch & Associates Investment Management Decreased Holding by $1.93 Million

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 65.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 12,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,344 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410,000, down from 18,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 310,402 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 25.35% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 91,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.48M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 92,990 shares traded or 38.45% up from the average. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 36.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TreeHouse Foods Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Apollo, Leon Black, 3M, Acelity, OpenTable, Venga – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on May 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Delivers First Quarter 2019 Results Above Mid-Point of Guidance – PRNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Treehouse Stock Hits New 52-Week High (THS) – TheStreet.com” with publication date: May 22, 2016.

Analysts await TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 21.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.37 per share. THS’s profit will be $16.28M for 47.91 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.03% or 28,890 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Fisher Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 687,250 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% stake. Balyasny Asset invested in 0.15% or 346,569 shares. Comerica National Bank stated it has 170,721 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.01% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Swiss State Bank holds 0.01% or 102,051 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset holds 207,218 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 254,627 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd owns 784,826 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. 10,946 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bancorp. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 14,981 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gru Ltd accumulated 8,958 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 14,465 shares to 59,581 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors by 52,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Analysts await Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 41.38% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.29 per share. CSWC’s profit will be $7.25 million for 12.74 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Capital Southwest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Capital Southwest Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on June 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Capital Southwest Announces Financial Results for Third Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Capital Southwest: Is It The Next Main Street? – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Capital Southwest: Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Capital Southwest (CSWC) Meets Q4 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.50 million were reported by Punch Associates Mgmt. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc stated it has 10,664 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 199,095 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 170,130 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. 46,870 were reported by Advisory Rech. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 14,059 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 52,289 shares or 0% of the stock. Greenwich Investment Mgmt owns 15,750 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Ariel Limited Company invested in 0.18% or 682,556 shares. Moreover, New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 11,000 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Zuckerman Invest Grp Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.41 million shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors stated it has 28,794 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grace White New York invested in 0.61% or 121,615 shares.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Mtg Opportunity Term (JLS) by 13,539 shares to 396,278 shares, valued at $9.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pzena Investment Mgmt Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 61,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM).