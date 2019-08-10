Amg National Trust Bank Cut Its Ecolab Com (ECL) Position; Walt Disney Company (the (DIS) Shorts Increased By 9.54%

Amg National Trust Bank decreased Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) stake by 17.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amg National Trust Bank sold 5,402 shares as Ecolab Inc Com (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Amg National Trust Bank holds 25,377 shares with $4.48 million value, down from 30,779 last quarter. Ecolab Inc Com now has $59.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 682,531 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd

Walt Disney Company (the (NYSE:DIS) had an increase of 9.54% in short interest. DIS’s SI was 17.07 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.54% from 15.58M shares previously. With 11.56 million avg volume, 2 days are for Walt Disney Company (the (NYSE:DIS)’s short sellers to cover DIS’s short positions. The SI to Walt Disney Company (the’s float is 1.15%. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $249.54 billion. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network. It has a 15.5 P/E ratio. It also produces and sells original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and other television markets, as well as subscription video on demand services and in home entertainment formats, such as DVD, Blu-Ray, and electric home video license.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold The Walt Disney Company shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Grp Inc Limited Liability reported 1.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price has 2.58% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) holds 0.55% or 11,485 shares. Moreover, Community Bank Na has 0.81% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 36,146 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd holds 0.28% or 6,925 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Incorporated Pa holds 18,170 shares. Baupost Gru Ltd Liability Corporation Ma holds 399,151 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Glob Thematic Prtn Lc has 2.69% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 520,528 shares. Lbmc Investment Advsrs Llc reported 10,494 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Brookmont Management reported 0.77% stake. Btr Capital Inc invested 2.86% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Co reported 23,956 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Lc has 1.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 80,000 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust accumulated 9,000 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corporation accumulated 690,059 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $132 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, April 23. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight”. Imperial Capital downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, June 17 to “In-Line” rating.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity. MacLennan David bought 1,000 shares worth $171,050.

Among 13 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. Ecolab Inc had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Nomura. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 20. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Boenning & Scattergood maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, February 20 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 2. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 18.

Amg National Trust Bank increased Orange (NYSE:ORAN) stake by 22,723 shares to 210,786 valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares (PFF) stake by 12,121 shares and now owns 337,221 shares. Ishares Msci (EWK) was raised too.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Ecolab’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Ecolab Rose 34% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,343 shares. 3,220 were reported by Homrich Berg. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 42,614 shares. 527,613 are held by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.35% or 1.63 million shares. American Group Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 106,964 shares. Kopp Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.66% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 73,029 shares. The United Kingdom-based Veritas Invest Mngmt Llp has invested 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Shelter Retirement Plan stated it has 9,666 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Chilton Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 34,456 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 43,502 shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh has 0.02% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 7,820 shares. 55,212 are held by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur. Front Barnett Associates has 7,770 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.