Amg National Trust Bank Boosted Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Position By $621,995; 1 Analysts Bullish NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

Amg National Trust Bank increased Schlumberger Limited (SLB) stake by 32.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amg National Trust Bank acquired 14,465 shares as Schlumberger Limited (SLB)’s stock declined 11.46%. The Amg National Trust Bank holds 59,581 shares with $2.60M value, up from 45,116 last quarter. Schlumberger Limited now has $55.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE

Among 2 analysts covering NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NGL Energy Partners had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Wednesday, February 20. See NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight New Target: $17.0000 Initiates Coverage On

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $14 New Target: $15 Downgrade

Amg National Trust Bank decreased Ishares (ENZL) stake by 36,604 shares to 59,582 valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 49,468 shares and now owns 15,700 shares. Ishares Msci (EWD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cypress Capital Gp, Florida-based fund reported 41,882 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wealthcare Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 690 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Inv Mngmt invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Schulhoff & Com invested in 0.18% or 7,862 shares. American Registered Invest Advisor invested 0.28% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5,293 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 275,644 shares. Loomis Sayles And Co LP holds 15.58 million shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Aviance Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 405 shares or 0% of the stock. Martin & Tn holds 0.31% or 23,449 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stephens Ar invested 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 33,589 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 7. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SLB in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of SLB in report on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $363,143 activity. KRIMBILL H MICHAEL bought $363,143 worth of stock.

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Dividend Investors Should Keep an Eye on This Ultra-High-Yield Stock – The Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Units of NGL Energy Partners Have Skyrocketed 54% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Timing of Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ONEOK to expand natural gas and NGL infrastructure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NGL Energy gets investment from EIG, FS Energy and Power Fund – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. It has a 7.54 P/E ratio. The Water Solutions segment is involved in the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from natural gas and crude oil production operations; disposal of solids, such as tank bottoms, drilling fluids, and performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sale of recovered hydrocarbons.