Amg National Trust Bank Boosted General Mills (GIS) Holding by $346,086; As Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Cambridge Advisors Lowered Holding

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 6,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,462 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 52,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40M shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 26/04/2018 – Intel: Keller Joins From Tesla; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY CLIENT COMPUTING GROUP REVENUE $8.2 BILLION, UP 3%; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups at Annual Global Summit; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 27/03/2018 – INTEL: FEMALE REPRESENTATION AT THE COMPANY STANDS AT 26.5%

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 6,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,139 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27 million, up from 114,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.70M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory holds 0.28% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 3.21M shares. Narwhal Cap reported 15,550 shares stake. Asset One Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 558,033 shares stake. Moreover, Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.06% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 14,435 shares. Kistler holds 6,689 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt invested in 20,487 shares or 0.15% of the stock. New York-based Nbt Bancorporation N A Ny has invested 0.2% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking holds 0.09% or 496,723 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.39% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 30,000 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, Florida-based fund reported 12,410 shares. Eqis Cap Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Natixis Advisors Lp owns 205,707 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 0.04% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 53,815 are owned by Indexiq Ltd Liability.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWF) by 5,580 shares to 145,827 shares, valued at $22.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 21,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,021 shares, and cut its stake in Glaxo Smithkline Plc Adr (NYSE:GSK).

