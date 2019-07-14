Amg Funds Upped Wabtec (WAB) Stake by $403,252; Stock Value Declined; Condor Capital Management Has Lifted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.79 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 76.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 5,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73B market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 992,367 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 03/04/2018 – DOJ REQUIRES KNORR,WABTEC TO END PACTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR STAFF; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.14% or 390,989 shares in its portfolio. First Eagle Investment Management Limited Liability holds 3.29% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 27.91 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund reported 27,556 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsr Ltd Company holds 66 shares. Moreover, Bp Public Limited Company has 0.3% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 179,000 shares. Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ballentine Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,665 shares. Interactive Financial Advsr invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Colrain Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,000 shares. Sprucegrove Mngmt Limited owns 514,600 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. North Amer Mngmt Corp has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Aperio Limited Com holds 988,377 shares. Moreover, Waddell And Reed has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 715,887 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 152,612 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated accumulated 308,577 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Valley National Advisers reported 227 shares. Vgi Prns Pty stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 248 shares. Payden And Rygel owns 1 shares. Pinnacle Fin Inc holds 0% or 49 shares in its portfolio. International Invsts holds 10.23 million shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Mcf Advsr, a Kentucky-based fund reported 69 shares. Bb&T Limited invested in 0% or 4,193 shares. Tortoise Management Limited Co invested in 14 shares or 0% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. 3,000 shares were bought by DeNinno David L, worth $193,530 on Tuesday, May 21. 8,000 shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E, worth $503,520.