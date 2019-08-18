Amg Funds Upped Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake by $455,520 as Share Value Rose; As Yy (YY) Stock Price Declined, Holder Apg Asset Management Nv Cut Holding

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 46.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 273,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 314,200 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51 million, down from 587,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.78% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 1.47M shares traded or 21.31% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 40.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 22,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 79,391 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 56,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 9.87M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAVE STARTED TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA ABOUT POSSIBLE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan halts most work on disputed Canada pipeline expansion; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK UNDER SEPARATE FEDERAL GOVT RECOURSE CREDIT FACILITY UNTIL DEAL CLOSES; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER WILL NOT BE ANNOUNCING FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN ON WEDS – SPOKESMAN; 29/05/2018 – Canadian government to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline; 16/05/2018 – Report on Business: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau…; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet premiers on pipeline strife; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DEAL INCLUDES RELATED PIPELINE AND TERMINAL ASSETS; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/17/2018 08:19 AM; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Office Depot (ODP) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CBS Q2 Earnings & Revenues Increase Y/Y, Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ormat Technologies (ORA) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “YY Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Live Streaming Revenues Solid – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fresenius Medical (FMS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 575,500 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $53.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 470,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 565,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $102.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 18,264 shares to 25,478 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 7,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,829 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) has 0.08% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 9,182 shares. Sandy Spring Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1,614 shares. Castleark Limited Liability invested in 239,890 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Network has 0.07% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 105,054 shares. The New York-based Wellington Shields And Ltd Com has invested 1.12% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 0.16% or 230,669 shares in its portfolio. Associated Banc invested in 0.08% or 68,975 shares. 1,505 were reported by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Cutter And Brokerage reported 1.82% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 6.75M shares. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Fort Washington Inv Advsr Inc Oh owns 375,004 shares. Cypress Management Lc (Wy) accumulated 1,000 shares. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.32% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Sterling Mgmt Lc owns 502,330 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.