Amg Funds Trimmed Varian Med Sys (VAR) Holding By $462,339; Ttec Holdings (TTEC) Shorts Raised By 17.52%

Ttec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) had an increase of 17.52% in short interest. TTEC’s SI was 424,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 17.52% from 360,800 shares previously. With 86,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Ttec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)’s short sellers to cover TTEC’s short positions. The SI to Ttec Holdings Inc’s float is 3%. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 43,523 shares traded. TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) has risen 47.55% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.55% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEC News: 08/05/2018 – TTEC Holdings 1Q Rev $375.2M; 12/04/2018 – Denver-Based TTEC Announces 14% Increase in Number of Organizations Supported by Community Foundation Activities Since 2016; 08/05/2018 – TTEC Holdings Backs 2018 Rev $1.505B-$1.525B; 12/03/2018 – TTEC 4Q REV. $426.6M, EST. $383.5M (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 – TTEC Holdings 4Q Loss $41.5M; 20/04/2018 – Peers and private equity bidders in frame for Bertelsmann’s call-centre unit; 12/03/2018 – TTEC Holdings 4Q Rev $426.6M; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 12/03/2018 – TTEC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.67; 08/05/2018 – TTEC Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 42c

Amg Funds Llc decreased Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) stake by 42.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amg Funds Llc sold 3,279 shares as Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR)’s stock declined 12.97%. The Amg Funds Llc holds 4,498 shares with $637,000 value, down from 7,777 last quarter. Varian Med Sys Inc now has $9.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $105.93. About 366,012 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – UNDER TERMS OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT VARIAN HAS RIGHT TO SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO CDH PROPOSAL; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q EPS 79c; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – AT THIS TIME, DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT & RECOMMEND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC’S SCHEME; 25/04/2018 – Varian to Equip New Karolinska Solna Hospital in Sweden with TrueBeam Radiotherapy Systems and Software; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL- VARIAN HAS FORMALLY NOTIFIED SIRTEX THAT IT WILL NOT BE SUBMITTING A COUNTERPROPOSAL; 22/05/2018 – Varian Notifies Sirtex It Will Not Submit a Counterproposal to Competing Bid; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-SIRTEX RESPONSE TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID-SRX.AX; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Varian Wins “Best After-Sales Service Performance Award for Radiotherapy Products” in China

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb owns 34 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 8,716 shares. 18,557 are held by Citigroup. Cambridge Advsr Inc reported 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.65% or 31,574 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability reported 0.35% stake. Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 6,000 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.3% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.05% or 21,758 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability holds 11,241 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 16,700 shares. Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 0.03% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Fairpointe Cap Lc reported 1.6% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $110.33 million for 21.89 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. The company has market cap of $2.18 billion. It operates through four divisions: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. It has a 38.74 P/E ratio. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment.

