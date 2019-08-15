Amg Funds Trimmed Its Position in Teradata Del (TDC) as Valuation Declined; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Lowered Its Position in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) by $341,877 as Valuation Rose

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 58.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 4,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 2,912 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244,000, down from 7,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $90.16. About 1.49M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC AEP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.89 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 45.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 15,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 18,373 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 33,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.68. About 356,310 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Analytics; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 23/04/2018 – Teradata Accelerates its Customers’ Analytics in the Cloud; 21/04/2018 – DJ Teradata Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDC); 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.53, REV VIEW $2.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Rev $520M-$530M; 08/03/2018 – TERADATA NAMES MARTYN ETHERINGTON CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.46; 28/03/2018 – Teradata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYG) by 9,343 shares to 133,487 shares, valued at $16.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.50M for 18.63 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 482,759 shares. Charter Tru Co has 0.04% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Cibc Markets invested in 0.04% or 65,322 shares. Cypress Gru holds 49,863 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Atria Lc invested in 6,135 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 296,102 shares. Park Oh invested in 19,275 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Gru owns 18,782 shares. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 33,816 were accumulated by Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 245,217 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Llc holds 0.2% or 37,842 shares in its portfolio. 3,873 were reported by Rmb Management Ltd Liability Company. Colonial Trust holds 0.1% or 6,455 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors has 1,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $347,603 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold TDC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdts Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 135,714 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 194 shares or 0% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement reported 173,289 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 5,729 shares. Qs Investors Lc accumulated 0% or 2,100 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) accumulated 0.02% or 7,987 shares. 4.52 million are held by Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Waddell Reed Financial invested in 1.48M shares. Riverpark Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.92% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). 62 were reported by Whittier Tru. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Renaissance Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 4.06 million shares. 52,061 were accumulated by Lpl Fincl Lc. Capital Investors stated it has 2.52 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Company owns 4,841 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

