Amg Funds Trimmed Its Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Holding; Paypal Holdings (PYPL) SI Increased By 4.75%

Amg Funds Llc decreased Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) stake by 55.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amg Funds Llc sold 5,201 shares as Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF)’s stock rose 12.72%. The Amg Funds Llc holds 4,162 shares with $434,000 value, down from 9,363 last quarter. Cincinnati Finl Corp now has $18.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $112.67. About 190,148 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) had an increase of 4.75% in short interest. PYPL’s SI was 14.01 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.75% from 13.38M shares previously. With 5.83M avg volume, 2 days are for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s short sellers to cover PYPL’s short positions. The SI to Paypal Holdings Inc’s float is 1.26%. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $106.1. About 4.44M shares traded. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has risen 34.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PYPL News: 09/04/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS – CO, SAFARICOM ANNOUNCED COLLABORATION THAT ENABLES KENYANS TO MOVE MONEY BETWEEN M-PESA AND PAYPAL ACCOUNTS; 10/05/2018 – PayPal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck Goes to Washington, PayPal Tops, Tesla’s Stretch — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC PYPL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 16 TO 18 PCT; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Profit Up on Mobile Payments, Cross-Border Trade; 20/04/2018 – DJ PayPal Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PYPL); 20/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: BofA Consumers Can Add Credit, Debit Cards To PayPal From Mobile Banking App; 14/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with PayPal CEO Dan Schulman for insights into the international payment processing landscape; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holdings Sees FY Rev to Grow 16%-18%

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.03 million for 35.66 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $19,965 activity. Debbink Dirk J also bought $19,965 worth of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cincinnati Financial has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $110’s average target is -2.37% below currents $112.67 stock price. Cincinnati Financial had 5 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) rating on Thursday, September 12. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $10000 target. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 17 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.02% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) or 2,194 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 840,990 shares. High Pointe Management has 0.32% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 2,190 shares. Qs Invsts Lc owns 0% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 1,588 shares. 38,669 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Aperio Group Inc Ltd invested in 0.02% or 51,749 shares. Minnesota-based Stonebridge Lc has invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Ing Groep Nv reported 33,490 shares stake. Td Asset reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 122,938 shares. City Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0.06% or 60,957 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd Com has 2,633 shares. Conning holds 0.01% or 2,260 shares in its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Paypal Holdings has $13700 highest and $103 lowest target. $122.75’s average target is 15.69% above currents $106.1 stock price. Paypal Holdings had 26 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Friday, June 21 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 9 report. The stock of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 25. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $125 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 20. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, September 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. Bank of America maintained PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.