Amg Funds Stake in Wabtec (WAB) Raised by $403,252; Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Decreased Its Position

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 76.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 5,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85B market cap company. The stock increased 6.92% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $66.62. About 3.65 million shares traded or 71.94% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 03/04/2018 – DOJ REQUIRES KNORR,WABTEC TO END PACTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR STAFF; 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 219,278 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.01. About 768,765 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. 10,000 shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21. 3,000 shares were bought by DeNinno David L, worth $193,530. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19B worth of stock or 16.97 million shares.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $102.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 15,534 shares to 18,373 shares, valued at $802,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 4,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,327 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

