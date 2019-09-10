Amg Funds Stake in Wabtec (WAB) Has Raised as Stock Price Rose; As Echostar (SATS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Nokomis Capital Cut Holding

Nokomis Capital Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc sold 322,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 58,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 380,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 431,630 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 12/04/2018 – Hughes Releases White Paper Outlining Communications Network Preparedness Recommendations Ahead of 2018 Hurricane Season; 12/03/2018 EchoStar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 07/05/2018 – Hughes Awarded Contract to Prototype Multi-Modem Adaptor for DoD Wideband SATCOM Architectural Analysis; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsylvania; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar Posts $36.7M Losses on Investments in 1Q; 21/03/2018 – 4-H Names Cassandra lvie as the 2018 National 4-H Youth in Action Winner; 14/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Expands Aero Network from Hughes That Brings Faster Speeds and More Capacity with JUPITER Technology; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adj EPS 16c

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 76.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 5,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.38. About 1.98 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q Net $88.4M; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84 billion and $102.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 4,544 shares to 10,327 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 15,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,373 shares, and cut its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. KASSLING WILLIAM E also bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares. 3,000 shares were bought by DeNinno David L, worth $193,530. The insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600.

Nokomis Capital Llc, which manages about $289.90M and $401.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) by 332,577 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $23.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Highpoint Res Corp by 976,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC).

Analysts await EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SATS’s profit will be $19.63 million for 52.58 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by EchoStar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -450.00% EPS growth.

