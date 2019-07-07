Amg Funds Stake in Varian Med Sys (VAR) Decreased by $462,339 as Share Price Declined; Colony Group Decreased Its Mccormick & Co (MKC) Position by $1.70 Million

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 11,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 70,252 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.58M, down from 81,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $161.44. About 681,339 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Is Latest to Use U.S. Tax Savings for Employee Bonuses; 13/04/2018 – TRONC LARGEST HOLDER MERRICK SELLING ENTIRE STAKE TO MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 30/04/2018 – McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Beats Profit Expectations, Matches On Sales — MarketWatch

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 3,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 7,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 344,799 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – Varian Notifies Sirtex It Will Not Submit a Counterproposal to Competing Bid; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex Medicals gets binding offer from China’s CDH; 04/04/2018 – REG-C-RAD to supply advanced surface tracking solution to Swedish Cancer Center Nya Karolinska Solna through Varian Medical Systems; 25/04/2018 – Varian’s Latest Quarter Boosted By Oncology Revenue; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q EPS 79c; 20/04/2018 – Varian Calypso Anchored Beacon Transponder For Lung Receives FDA 510k Clearance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Varian Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAR); 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor Cooperative CL Enterprises; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $688.4M; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL- VARIAN HAS FORMALLY NOTIFIED SIRTEX THAT IT WILL NOT BE SUBMITTING A COUNTERPROPOSAL

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 17,651 shares to 132,765 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity (MINT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 58,663 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Moreover, Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.18% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Hamel Assoc invested 1.31% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). 88,431 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 2,999 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 39,253 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cognios Limited Co holds 0.94% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) or 17,683 shares. 6,238 are owned by Tdam Usa Inc. Portland Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.65% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Eulav Asset Management reported 48,500 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Citigroup stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 31,995 shares. Fruth Inv Mngmt reported 1.36% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). California-based Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $4.45 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 18,356 shares. Pnc Serv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Fort LP holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 12,301 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd has 11,241 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Robecosam Ag accumulated 1,600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 195,394 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Valley Advisers Inc has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 43,199 shares. Ww Asset has invested 0.05% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Culbertson A N Company Inc reported 50,030 shares. Burney holds 0.36% or 41,092 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Signaturefd Limited Company holds 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 617 shares.