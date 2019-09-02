Amg Funds Stake in Agco (AGCO) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Boosted Its Position in Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) by $801,090

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY) by 291.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 5,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The hedge fund held 7,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Jack Henry & Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 330,414 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY)

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 30.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 4,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 10,327 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $718,000, down from 14,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 393,582 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Agco’s Baa3 Debt Rating; Outlook Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Sales $9.3B; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$74.93, Is AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Gained 38% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Just 4 Days Before AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AGCO, Apple, Caterpillar, Cisco, Deere, Evergy, Levi Strauss, Paypal, Slack, Urban Outfitters and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Advisers Limited Co reported 3,658 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 98 shares. Fil Limited holds 53,538 shares. Aperio Limited holds 0.02% or 53,532 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 38,193 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Personal Capital Advsrs Corp holds 16,282 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Atlanta L L C reported 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co reported 9,050 shares. Victory Mgmt holds 0.47% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) or 2.96 million shares. Ellington Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 4,200 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Fin Incorporated has invested 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Chicago Equity Ltd Liability invested in 24,675 shares. Convergence Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 24,885 shares. Fairpointe Cap Ltd Co holds 829,731 shares. 35,059 are held by Moon Cap Mngmt.

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 10.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.91 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $60.55 million for 21.33 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorporation holds 27,636 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated has 7.65 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 14,819 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management holds 0% or 20 shares. 71,751 are held by Btim. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 171,486 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 9,475 shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 6,328 shares. Royal London Asset Limited reported 85,786 shares stake. Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 218 shares. Alethea Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.21% or 2,167 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Moreover, Brown Capital Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 190 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.09% or 581,700 shares.