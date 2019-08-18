Amg Funds Position in Varian Med Sys (VAR) Has Lowered as Stock Price Declined; As Nrg Energy (NRG) Share Value Declined, Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 8,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 353,495 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02 million, down from 362,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 3.13 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG)

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 3,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 4,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 7,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $108.95. About 644,488 shares traded or 9.13% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD OF SIRTEX IS CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN SCHEME; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – VARIAN NOTIFIES SIRTEX IT WILL NOT SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO COMPETING BID; 04/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex gets $1.4 bln takeover offer from China’s CDH Investments; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL SAYS GETS U.S., GERMAN APPROVAL FOR VARIAN DEAL; 30/05/2018 – Varian Halcyon Systems Expand Access to Cancer Care at Three Centers in Africa; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor; 04/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – GETS ORDER FROM VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER TO NYA KAROLINSKA SOLNA (NKS) HOSPITAL

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ) by 59,975 shares to 666,048 shares, valued at $8.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moneygram Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) by 1.11M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl has invested 0.02% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Mckinley Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc Delaware has 0.87% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Cibc World Markets holds 0.01% or 33,207 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0% stake. Wright Invsts Service has 0.27% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 3,583 shares. Edgestream Prns LP invested in 0.8% or 128,313 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 8,889 were accumulated by Magnetar Llc. Hudock Capital Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 6 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 67,439 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Gluskin Sheff Associates Inc stated it has 709,635 shares. Huntington Bancorp has invested 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Cornerstone Advisors Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.83 million for 21.79 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 4,011 shares. Ashfield Cap Prns Llc has 0.12% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 7,784 shares. Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Services has invested 0.13% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). United Fire has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Td Asset Management holds 75,866 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Halsey Inc Ct invested 0.79% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 52,846 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Company has 6,528 shares. Ajo LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Covington Advsr accumulated 0.27% or 5,734 shares. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 370,048 shares. Willis Counsel invested in 0.48% or 72,252 shares. Moreover, Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Twin Capital Management Inc holds 0.14% or 19,910 shares.

