Amg Funds Position in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Has Upped as Market Valuation Rose; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Lifted Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 8,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 229,341 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.56M, up from 220,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 10.82 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 3,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 11,413 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 1.84 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Rech Advisors invested 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). West Chester Cap Advsr Inc invested in 1.92% or 15,519 shares. Scholtz Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.34% or 8,730 shares. Chemung Canal Commerce has invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Aviance Prtn Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Associated Banc, a Alabama-based fund reported 179,346 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt holds 250,650 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Co holds 1.04% or 799,786 shares. Colony Gp Lc holds 43,107 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Goelzer Invest has invested 1.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Oakworth Capital has 0.17% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 14,422 shares. Bridgeway Cap has 234,639 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Hamlin Cap Mngmt Limited accumulated 1.86M shares. Alley Limited invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability has 86,079 shares.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,185 shares to 78,898 shares, valued at $16.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,864 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource Inc reported 193,562 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bowling Portfolio Management invested in 19,234 shares. Davis Selected Advisers, Arizona-based fund reported 333,781 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 402,298 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). First Personal Fincl Serv has 2,290 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Co stated it has 0.11% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Zebra Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.18% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Toronto Dominion State Bank reported 308,821 shares stake. Parsons Mngmt Ri accumulated 4,401 shares. Joel Isaacson And Co Limited Co holds 0.06% or 3,160 shares. 137,630 are held by Deprince Race Zollo. Citadel Llc invested 0.21% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Forbes J M Communication Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.11% or 4,031 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department reported 350 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $102.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 15,534 shares to 18,373 shares, valued at $802,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 4,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,327 shares, and cut its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU).