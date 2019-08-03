Amg Funds Lowered Varian Med Sys (VAR) Stake; Freightcar America (RAIL)’s Sentiment Is 1.04

Freightcar America Inc (RAIL) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 28 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 27 cut down and sold equity positions in Freightcar America Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 8.44 million shares, down from 9.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Freightcar America Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 19 Increased: 15 New Position: 13.

Amg Funds Llc decreased Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) stake by 42.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amg Funds Llc sold 3,279 shares as Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR)’s stock declined 12.97%. The Amg Funds Llc holds 4,498 shares with $637,000 value, down from 7,777 last quarter. Varian Med Sys Inc now has $10.58B valuation. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $116.31. About 508,065 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES RANGE OF 18 PERCENT TO 19 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Varian’s Latest Quarter Boosted By Oncology Revenue; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years; 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies; 14/03/2018 – Varian Announces Receipt of US and German Antitrust Clearances for Sirtex Acquisition; 14/05/2018 – varian medical systems inc. | halcyon | K181032 | 05/09/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – Varian to Equip New Karolinska Solna Hospital in Sweden with TrueBeam Radiotherapy Systems and Software; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EXISTING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (SCHEME) WITH VARIAN IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Net $73.2M

The stock decreased 6.04% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $5.13. About 64,022 shares traded. FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) has declined 68.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RAIL News: 05/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 19/04/2018 – DJ FreightCar America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAIL); 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Rev $83M; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America Raising Delivery Outlook for 2018

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $64.62 million. The firm offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides stainless steel and hybrid stainless steel, and aluminum-bodied railcars, such as coal cars; and mill gondolas, coil gondolas, triple hoppers, ore hoppers, ballast hopper cars, aggregate hopper cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. for 211,215 shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 284,490 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Parthenon Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 117,762 shares. The California-based Malaga Cove Capital Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 177,932 shares.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.68 million for 23.26 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.08 million activity. Another trade for 6,517 shares valued at $847,849 was sold by KENNEDY KOLLEEN T.

