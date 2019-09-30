Amg Funds Lowered Its Jabil (JBL) Stake by $377,828 as Valuation Rose; Hodges Capital Management Decreased Its Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Stake by $5.53 Million as Market Value Declined

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 7,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 68,594 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.98 million, down from 75,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $17.47 during the last trading session, reaching $649.57. About 16,619 shares traded or 18.79% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 38.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 12,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 19,134 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $605,000, down from 31,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 2.07 million shares traded or 67.52% up from the average. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO – JABIL TO LEVERAGE CO’S REFERENCE DESIGN, IP TO PRODUCE CAMERA LENS & SENSOR MODULES FOR INCORPORATION INTO GOPRO-APPROVED THIRD-PARTY PRODUCTS; 16/03/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N – MICHAEL DASTOOR, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CONTROLLER WILL SUCCEED FORBES AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Adj EPS 66c; 24/04/2018 – Chief Financial Officer Forbes Alexander to Retire; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE APRIL 24, 2018; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW AGREEMENT WILL EXPAND PRODUCTION TO JABIL’S OPERATIONS IN GUADALAJARA, MEXICO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold JBL shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 7.64% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark has invested 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Blackrock Inc reported 14.30 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communication Incorporated reported 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 109,659 shares. M&T Bancorp Corp holds 0% or 20,709 shares. 1.46 million were reported by Pzena Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc. Community Bankshares Na holds 200 shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc stated it has 5,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Northern stated it has 0.01% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Michigan-based Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi has invested 0.01% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Private Ocean Lc holds 53 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 6,456 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $924.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waitr Hldgs Inc by 1.93 million shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 8,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust, Ohio-based fund reported 775 shares. Polar Capital Llp reported 59,022 shares. Hodges Cap Incorporated holds 68,594 shares or 5.84% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Company has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Tradewinds Management reported 50 shares. Prescott Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Morgan Stanley has 20,504 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 538 are owned by Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. 1,359 are owned by Aperio Gp Lc. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 4,477 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 400 are owned by Gabelli And Invest Advisers. Camarda Finance Limited Com has invested 0.77% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Syntal stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Ingalls Snyder Ltd owns 780 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0% stake.

