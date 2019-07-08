Amg Funds Increases Position in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI); Bender Robert & Associates Cut Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by $690,480

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 8,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,185 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 55,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $71.07. About 10.26 million shares traded or 24.74% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 40.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 22,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,391 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 56,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.79B market cap company. It closed at $21.11 lastly. It is down 21.03% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada to Sell Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Canada Govt for C$4.5 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS WORKING TO MAKE SURE ‘IN SHORT ORDER’ THAT THE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD; 29/05/2018 – B.C. WON’T WITHDRAW LEGAL CHALLENGE TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – Kevin Orland: Bloomberg Exclusive: Justin Trudeau says the Trans Mountain pipeline became “too risky” for Kinder Morgan…; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/17/2018 08:19 AM; 10/04/2018 – Canada cabinet to discuss troubled Kinder Morgan pipeline; 19/04/2018 – Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN- GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAIN CONDITIONS OF TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT, KML IS NOT UPDATING ITS COST, SCHEDULE ESTIMATE AT THIS TIME

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Department Mb Bancshares N A holds 13,466 shares. & Management Com holds 3,587 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi invested in 27,425 shares. Fundx Inv Grp Ltd Company owns 19,000 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. First Long Island Investors Ltd holds 1.2% or 115,559 shares. Cambridge reported 0.19% stake. Iberiabank reported 21,472 shares. Swedbank holds 0.32% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 835,794 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 14,100 shares. 7,822 are held by Df Dent And Communication. City Com Fl has invested 1.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Foyston Gordon Payne Inc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Brinker Cap Inc owns 0.09% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 30,398 shares. Moreover, Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 441,512 were accumulated by Sawgrass Asset Lc.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27B for 8.04 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65M and $204.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,281 shares to 16,369 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84 billion and $102.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 18,264 shares to 25,478 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 3,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,498 shares, and cut its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 6.15% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 357,742 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs accumulated 34,890 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Advsrs Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Pinnacle Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 47,323 shares. 60,480 were reported by First Foundation. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 38,221 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0.02% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cullinan Associates Incorporated, a Kentucky-based fund reported 18,447 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Lp has 163,004 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt reported 129,613 shares stake. Cordasco Ntwk accumulated 1,868 shares. Connecticut-based Essex has invested 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). New York-based Basswood Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 66,251 shares.