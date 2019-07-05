Amg Funds Increases Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC); Vulcan Value Partners Boosted Its Stake in Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) as Share Price Rose

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 100,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 491,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.99M, up from 391,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $750.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $107.38. About 77,612 shares traded or 7.19% up from the average. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 4.79% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends; 30/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Buys 1.4% Position in Rightmove; 26/04/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Selected by Pacific Global Asset Management LLC for Middle Office and Fund Administration Mandate; 06/04/2018 – Virtus Investment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 25/05/2018 – Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distributions; 19/04/2018 – lnfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA) Declares Monthly Distribution; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 3,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,413 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $141.57. About 1.23 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. by 896,881 shares to 9.21 million shares, valued at $765.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.17M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88M shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Board invested in 0.01% or 6,265 shares. Charles Schwab Invest invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Huber Cap Mngmt Ltd Com owns 96,455 shares for 1% of their portfolio. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Limited Liability invested 1.06% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Newtyn Management Limited has 151,800 shares for 2.8% of their portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Principal Gru has 56,340 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 2,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Com owns 8,241 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 5,841 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.02% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 14,945 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 0.01% or 134,662 shares.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84 billion and $102.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 7,461 shares to 11,829 shares, valued at $677,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 3,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,498 shares, and cut its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 46,560 are held by Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc. Edgemoor Invest has invested 2.34% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bluecrest Management Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Laffer holds 0% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 20,035 shares. British Columbia invested in 0.13% or 129,981 shares. Hennessy Inc owns 10,000 shares. Azimuth Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,153 shares. Coldstream Inc has 1,991 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.16% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Hanson Mcclain Inc, a California-based fund reported 19 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 8,197 shares. Evercore Wealth reported 13,784 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Pinebridge LP holds 0.04% or 17,392 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $624,099 were sold by HANNON MICHAEL J on Tuesday, January 22. 24,722 shares valued at $3.03 million were sold by Reilly Robert Q on Thursday, February 7.