Amg Funds Increased Position in Fastenal Co (FAST); As Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Value Rose, Holder Boston Family Office Lowered Holding by $391,986

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 11,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 48,274 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57 million, up from 36,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $32.78. About 1.87M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 1,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 30,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.06 million, down from 31,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $355.94. About 232,729 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $963.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Morningstar Wid by 8,795 shares to 21,460 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem (NYSE:XYL) by 3,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co. Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72 million for 27.98 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $93.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,748 shares to 25,729 shares, valued at $685,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,162 shares, and cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $76,218.