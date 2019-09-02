Amg Funds Increased Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Position by $390,766; Stock Value Rose; Puzo Michael J Position in Disney (DIS) Boosted by $1.06 Million

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 3,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 11,413 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $128.93. About 1.46 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 44.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 9,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 31,201 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,520 shares to 62,226 shares, valued at $7.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,900 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $102.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 7,461 shares to 11,829 shares, valued at $677,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) by 10,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,152 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).