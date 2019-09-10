Amg Funds Increased Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding by $455,520; Barometer Capital Management Decreased Boston Scientific (BSX) Position by $13.18 Million; Valuation Rose

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 69.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 346,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 155,713 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98 million, down from 502,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 5.70M shares traded or 0.14% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 19/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- SpyScope DS Access and Delivery diagnostic biliary catheter, M00546600; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Net $298M; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN EUROPEAN PATENT DISPUTE WITH; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to Add to Adjusted EPS After 202; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees Deal Immaterial to Adjusted EPS in 2018, 2019; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal May Lead to New Diagnostic Options for Ovarian Cancer; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL OF NXTHERA IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED EPS THROUGH 2020 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Resolve IRS Examination of Co’s 2011-2013 Tax Years Before End of 2018; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Corp expected to post earnings of 32 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-DEAL CONSISTS OF CASH PAYMENT OF $150 MLN, AND UP TO ADDITIONAL $125 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OVER 4 YEARS

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 40.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 22,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 79,391 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 56,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 6.43 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan oil pipeline in bid to save project; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DEAL INCLUDES RELATED PIPELINE AND TERMINAL ASSETS; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 09/03/2018 – TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE IS IN NATIONAL INTEREST; 29/05/2018 – Katie Simpson: BREAKING: Canadian Government has reached a deal with Kinder Morgan to purchase the existing Trans Mountain; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – RICHARD D. KINDER WILL REMAIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND STEVEN J. KEAN WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – Kevin Orland: Bloomberg Exclusive: Justin Trudeau says the Trans Mountain pipeline became “too risky” for Kinder Morgan…; 11/04/2018 – MORNEAU HAS SPOKEN TO KINDER MORGAN SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT; 15/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S PROPOSED PIPELINE EXPANSION IS IN VITAL STRATEGIC INTERESTS OF NATION, SAYS IT WILL BE BUILT; 29/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Federal Liberal government spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $520.49M for 26.85 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQUNF) by 82,500 shares to 149,200 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 6,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,050 shares, and has risen its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $102.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,121 shares to 13,390 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 3,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,498 shares, and cut its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).

