Amg Funds Holding in Varian Med Sys (VAR) Has Decreased by $462,339; Tieton Capital Management Has Trimmed Steelcase (SCS) Stake by $1.12 Million

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.37. About 438,909 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 3,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 4,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 7,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 645,528 shares traded or 9.78% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 20/04/2018 – Varian Calypso Anchored Beacon Transponder For Lung Receives FDA 510k Clearance; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Sees FY Revenue Up 6% to 9; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 26/03/2018 – varian medical systems, inc | universal cylinder applicator family, un | K172611 | 03/21/2018 |; 09/04/2018 – Varian Launches Velocity 4.0 Cancer Imaging Software with Selective Internal Radiation Therapy Dosimetry Analysis; 04/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex gets $1.4 bln takeover offer from China’s CDH Investments; 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies; 04/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – GETS ORDER FROM VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER TO NYA KAROLINSKA SOLNA (NKS) HOSPITAL

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $49.99 million for 8.94 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.83 million for 21.46 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

