Amg Funds Holding in Lkq (LKQ) Has Decreased by $305,448; Kdi Capital Partners Increased Its Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $1.64 Million

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 31.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 11,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 25,729 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $685,000, down from 37,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.74. About 3.56M shares traded or 28.93% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 76.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 51,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 118,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 67,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.82M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,481 shares to 52,601 shares, valued at $12.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,503 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.77M for 14.11 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.