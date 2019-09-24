Amg Funds Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) Raised by $378,464 as Market Valuation Declined; As Reading Intl Cl A (RDI) Shares Declined, Shareholder White Pine Capital Cut Its Stake by $622,140

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Reading Intl Cl A (RDI) by 39.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 51,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% . The institutional investor held 79,260 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, down from 131,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Reading Intl Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.72. About 34,185 shares traded. Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) has declined 16.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RDI News: 24/04/2018 – Reading Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 10 Days; 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q Net $3M; 10/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Results Announced by Reading International; 10/05/2018 – READING INTERNATIONAL INC RDI.O – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.13; 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q EPS 13c; 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q Rev $75.8M; 16/04/2018 – READING INTERNATIONAL INC – CALIFORNIA COURT OF APPEALS HAS STAYED ALL TRIAL COURT PROCEEDINGS AND ISSUED AN ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE; 16/03/2018 – Reading International 4Q Rev $71.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Reading International Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDI); 16/03/2018 – Record 2017 and Fourth Quarter Results Announced by Reading International

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 11,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 48,274 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 36,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 2.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $93.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13,453 shares to 5,757 shares, valued at $483,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 19,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,486 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Na invested in 0.01% or 95,832 shares. 6,200 are held by Yorktown Mngmt Inc. Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 113,330 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Taylor Frigon Management Limited Com holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 45,116 shares. 284 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office Inc. 44,488 are held by Renaissance Limited Company. The Texas-based Next Gru has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 10,800 are held by Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Company. Raymond James Ser holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 451,271 shares. Cap Invest Serv Of America Inc holds 2.05% or 427,003 shares in its portfolio. Stewart & Patten Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 6,200 shares. Transamerica Financial Advsr holds 256 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Css Ltd Com Il stated it has 3,400 shares. Marietta Inv Prns Ltd Liability Com reported 49,264 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Co has 93,230 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 6 investors sold RDI shares while 23 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 8.30 million shares or 1.40% less from 8.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. White Pine Capital Ltd Company invested in 0.38% or 79,260 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) or 24,797 shares. 17,239 were reported by Susquehanna Intll Grp Limited Liability Partnership. First Limited Partnership has 29,672 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital has invested 3.06% of its portfolio in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). Walthausen & Lc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). Northern Trust reported 205,525 shares. Elkhorn Partners Ltd Partnership reported 0.14% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications stated it has 4,662 shares. Wilen Investment Mgmt has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). Bessemer Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). Gru owns 10,794 shares. 12,700 are held by Stifel Financial. 33,607 were reported by Martingale Asset Lp.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $267.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS) by 3,470 shares to 10,936 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 65,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating (EFR).

