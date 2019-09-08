Amg Funds Has Upped Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Position by $390,766; Bank New York Mellon (BK) Holder State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Trimmed Its Position by $365,000

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 253,148 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, down from 260,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $43.03. About 3.35M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 26/04/2018 – 60CH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/04/2018 – Thirteen mutual fund firms to reveal more about active funds -NY AG; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash; 29/05/2018 – BD14: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH EURONEXT PARIS SA AND BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TO PROTECT INTERESTS OF ITS SECURITIES HOLDERS; 10/05/2018 – 46LA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/03/2018 – 62BZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Repurchase; 24/04/2018 – 43SP: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Repurchase(s)

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 3,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 11,413 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.72. About 1.34 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $102.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 3,279 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) by 10,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,152 shares, and cut its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 11.27M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 994 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gp reported 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Limited holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 5,311 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests owns 0.12% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 4,830 shares. 20,073 are owned by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 250 shares. Coldstream Inc owns 1,991 shares. Burt Wealth reported 487 shares stake. The Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Gabelli Funds Ltd has invested 0.41% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Regions Financial holds 0.1% or 73,809 shares. Moreover, Spectrum Management Group Inc Inc Inc has 0% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Putnam Fl stated it has 40,973 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Franklin owns 193,562 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Co reported 37,728 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership owns 206,287 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Rampart Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 9,379 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office owns 440 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc holds 15,744 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 3.79M shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 16,144 shares. 586 are held by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.68% or 659,980 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 17,151 shares. Strategic Fincl Ser Inc reported 0.69% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Hikari Tsushin holds 2.63% or 235,056 shares in its portfolio. Whitnell And invested in 0.34% or 17,375 shares.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3,800 shares to 47,577 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 154,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Att Inc (NYSE:T).