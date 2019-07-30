Amg Funds Has Trimmed Its Agco (AGCO) Stake; Park Ohio Holdings (PKOH) Has 1.85 Sentiment

Park Ohio Holdings Corp (PKOH) investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.64, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 50 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 27 sold and trimmed holdings in Park Ohio Holdings Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 6.64 million shares, down from 6.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Park Ohio Holdings Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 21 Increased: 32 New Position: 18.

Amg Funds Llc decreased Agco Corp (AGCO) stake by 30.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amg Funds Llc sold 4,544 shares as Agco Corp (AGCO)’s stock rose 8.71%. The Amg Funds Llc holds 10,327 shares with $718,000 value, down from 14,871 last quarter. Agco Corp now has $6.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.09% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $80.25. About 818,335 shares traded or 33.94% up from the average. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 9.31% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY EPS $3.65; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Among 8 analysts covering Agco (NYSE:AGCO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Agco had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $76 target in Friday, March 8 report. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, May 6 with “Neutral”. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Jefferies.

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AGCO Reports Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AGCO edges higher on EPS beat, consistent industry demand – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AGCO’s Remarkable Breakout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Inv Research stated it has 0.08% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). 37,810 are owned by Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Cibc Asset Inc holds 0% or 2,913 shares. Omers Administration reported 12,600 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 211,636 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Howe & Rusling has 0.04% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company stated it has 0.02% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Moreover, Parametrica has 0.93% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Schafer Cullen Mngmt accumulated 5,540 shares. Trexquant LP invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Invesco Limited has 0.02% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.03% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $536,715 activity. Shares for $322,215 were sold by COLLAR GARY L on Friday, February 15. Smith Lucinda B sold $214,500 worth of stock.

Analysts await Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. PKOH’s profit will be $13.64M for 7.22 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.93% EPS growth.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. for 56,060 shares. Private Management Group Inc owns 681,009 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.67% invested in the company for 209,431 shares. The New York-based Olstein Capital Management L.P. has invested 0.25% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 790,175 shares.

More notable recent Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Park-Ohio Holdings (NASDAQ:PKOH) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Is Yielding 1.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ParkOhio Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Park-Ohio Holdings’s (NASDAQ:PKOH) 45% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $734,704 activity.