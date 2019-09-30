Amg Funds Has Lowered Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) as Stock Value Rose; Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Holder Polar Securities Has Decreased Position by $1.44 Million

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 70.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 13,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 5,757 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $483,000, down from 19,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.99M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks/Nestlé: complex brew; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons circulate online promising free coffee for black customers; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 EPS $3.32-EPS $3.36; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Says Drug Use, Sleeping Unacceptable as It Clarifies Guest Policy; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE CLOSE TO DEAL FOR STARBUCKS CORP.’S BUSINESS THAT SELLS COFFEE BEANS AND DRINKS IN SUPERMARKETS – BBG; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Agreement Excludes Ready-to-Drink Products, Sales within Starbucks Coffee Shops; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks and other companies must carry cancer warning label on coffee sold in California, judge rules; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Net $660.1M; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Hidden cam found in Starbucks bathroom for second time

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 19,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 180,800 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.64 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $73.64. About 321,991 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 30/05/2018 – BMO CHIEF RISK OFFICER SAYS CYBERSECURITY `ONGOING PRIORITY’; 26/03/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2900P; 30/05/2018 – HUSKY ENERGY INC HSE.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – BRP INC DOO.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$54; 09/05/2018 – WAJAX CORP WJX.TO : BMO RAISES TO C$27 FROM C$26; 06/03/2018 – BMO BOOSTS MORTGAGE GUARANTEE RATE PERIOD FROM 90 TO 130 DAYS; 23/04/2018 – BMO US Dividend ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC LOPE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $101; 26/03/2018 – TECK RESOURCES LTD TECKb.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 04/05/2018 – Toronto Star: Ontario is most at risk in Great Lakes region to NAFTA disruptions, BMO reports

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 127,610 shares to 2.75M shares, valued at $15.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:WBC) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 2.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.78 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 10.12 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.68% EPS growth.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 31.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

