Amg Funds Has Lowered Its Lkq (LKQ) Holding by $305,448 as Valuation Declined; As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Valuation Declined, Envestnet Asset Management Trimmed Position

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 31.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 11,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 25,729 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $685,000, down from 37,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.79. About 4.21 million shares traded or 48.03% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 11,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 147,789 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.31M, down from 159,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $97.5. About 1.03M shares traded or 35.21% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.76 million for 13.70 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $79.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 356,303 shares to 389,187 shares, valued at $8.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 123,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74M for 16.58 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.