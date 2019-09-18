Amg Funds Has Lowered Holding in Cincinnati Finl (CINF) as Valuation Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Bruni J V & Company Raised Holding

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2871.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 91,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 94,380 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18M, up from 3,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 4.47M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 55.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 5,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 4,162 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $434,000, down from 9,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 472,330 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 38,669 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 3,926 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Limited has invested 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 12 shares. Town And Country Bancorp And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 24,383 are held by First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Moreover, Park Corporation Oh has 0.38% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 68,156 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 238 shares. Whitnell And reported 12,950 shares. Iberiabank invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 4.37 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Foster And Motley Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 5,610 shares. Regal Inv Advisors Ltd holds 0.41% or 20,315 shares. Rech & stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF).

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.03M for 36.09 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $19,965 activity.