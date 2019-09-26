Amg Funds Has Lifted Position in Fastenal Co (FAST); Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management Lowered Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $3.14 Million

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management sold 41,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 116,404 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86M, down from 157,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $77.5. About 2.85M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS EXPIRATION OF CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF N; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HOLDERS MEETING TO RECONVENE APRIL 5; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM GETS PRESIDENTIAL ORDER PROHIBITING PROPOSED TAKEOVER; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER TO 5 PM ET APRIL 20; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit; 06/03/2018 – Debt challenge awaits Broadcom over Qualcomm deal; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 11,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 48,274 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57 million, up from 36,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 2.32 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.57M for 35.23 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management, which manages about $219.15M and $242.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 7,296 shares to 7,496 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Advisors Oh reported 81,554 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 7,493 shares. Parkside State Bank And Trust stated it has 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Boys Arnold Co reported 19,460 shares. Conning Inc has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 29,192 were reported by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Ltd. Fjarde Ap holds 0.35% or 358,908 shares in its portfolio. New England Investment And Retirement Grp reported 1.23% stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 150,372 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 4.26M shares. Hengehold Capital Limited Liability Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 75,664 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pnc Financial Group Incorporated Inc holds 1.11 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. M&T Bank Corp accumulated 0.46% or 1.16 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 108,142 shares in its portfolio. Logan Mgmt has invested 0.3% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.07% or 46,876 shares in its portfolio. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa, Luxembourg-based fund reported 7,500 shares. Kistler accumulated 580 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 0.02% stake. Hartford Inv invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 98,783 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Girard Prtn Ltd reported 54,270 shares stake. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Limited has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 44,402 shares. American State Bank invested in 27,222 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Loudon Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.15% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Kepos Limited Partnership invested 0.27% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Hilltop Holdings has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 1,104 shares valued at $33,264 was made by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18.