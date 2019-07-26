Amg Funds Has Lifted Its Holding in Wabtec (WAB) by $403,252; Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stake Has Raised by Edgepoint Investment Group Inc

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 17,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.90M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638.25 million, up from 7.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.97. About 650,660 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 76.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 5,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $71.06. About 615,366 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q Net $88.4M; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – CNBC International: GE nears $20 billion deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84 billion and $102.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,121 shares to 13,390 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 4,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,327 shares, and cut its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were bought by DeNinno David L. Shares for $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Muhlenkamp And invested in 1.84% or 52,695 shares. Peoples Svcs invested in 0.01% or 269 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg holds 0.04% or 116,722 shares. Utah Retirement owns 0.04% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 24,892 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Liability Com reported 793,227 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 32,150 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs holds 0.01% or 3,014 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust &, Missouri-based fund reported 154 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Company holds 12,702 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 0.29% or 12,107 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd holds 69 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% or 15,346 shares in its portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability reported 10 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 28,600 shares. Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Moreover, First Republic Invest Management has 0.02% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 2,665 are held by Verity Verity Ltd Liability Corporation. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has invested 0.12% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Kentucky Retirement Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 6,737 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 2.65 million shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Incorporated owns 9,958 shares. Generation Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 4.58 million shares. 28,256 were reported by Sector Pension Inv Board. Proffitt And Goodson reported 1,210 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 94,018 shares. Dubuque Bancorp, Iowa-based fund reported 36 shares. Northern Corp holds 0.06% or 3.16 million shares in its portfolio. Meridian Counsel holds 0.16% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 3,293 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.07 million activity.