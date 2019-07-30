Amg Funds Has Increased Wabtec (WAB) Stake By $403,252; Franklin Resources Has Increased Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stake

Amg Funds Llc increased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 76.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amg Funds Llc acquired 5,524 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock declined 6.79%. The Amg Funds Llc holds 12,702 shares with $936,000 value, up from 7,178 last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $12.56B valuation. The stock increased 8.47% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $77.12. About 2.16 million shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 20/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE

Franklin Resources Inc increased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) stake by 3.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc acquired 522,968 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)’s stock rose 4.12%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 16.99M shares with $411.34M value, up from 16.47 million last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $19.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 399,134 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets

Amg Funds Llc decreased New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) stake by 18,264 shares to 25,478 valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) stake by 15,534 shares and now owns 18,373 shares. Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 42,968 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 205,159 shares. 149,969 are owned by Davis Selected Advisers. Oppenheimer holds 0.11% or 56,729 shares. Coastline Trust Company owns 0.03% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 3,000 shares. First In stated it has 207 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 4,956 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 37,047 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt reported 25,632 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Farmers Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 283 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.29% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, Perkins Coie has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 20 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. 3,000 shares were bought by DeNinno David L, worth $193,530. NEUPAVER ALBERT J had bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21. 8,000 shares valued at $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23.

Among 5 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, June 24. The stock of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, February 27.

Franklin Resources Inc decreased New Media Invt Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) stake by 435,114 shares to 2.77 million valued at $29.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) stake by 64,899 shares and now owns 3.96M shares. Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY) was reduced too.