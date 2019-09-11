Amg Funds Has Decreased Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Stake by $323,580; As Nn (NNBR) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Elk Creek Partners Decreased Position

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 47.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 10,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 12,152 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 22,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.84 million shares traded or 117.68% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nn Inc (NNBR) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 109,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47 million, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Nn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.32% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 313,776 shares traded or 27.83% up from the average. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 58.74% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 17/05/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – SOLVENCY Il RATIO OF 213% UP FROM 199% AT END OF 4Q17,; 03/04/2018 – NN, REPORTS PACT TO BUY PARAGON MEDICAL FOR $375M IN CASH; 10/05/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 45 FROM EUR 42.50; 24/04/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces New Certification Within Life Sciences Group; 03/04/2018 – NN Inc Sees Deal Closing 2Q 201; 17/05/2018 – Dutch insurer NN Group to quit tobacco holdings; 11/04/2018 – GETBACK SAYS NN POLISH PENSION FUND CUTS STAKE TO BELOW 5%; 09/05/2018 – NN Inc 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates NN Inc.’s Second-Lien Term Loan ‘B-‘ (RR: ‘6’); 22/05/2018 – NN Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Lc has 44,269 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na reported 0% stake. 22,558 were reported by Fdx Advsrs Inc. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated stated it has 7,622 shares. Novare Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Live Your Vision Limited Liability reported 200 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel holds 1.67% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) or 61,050 shares. Fiera Cap Corp, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 6,826 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 12,466 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Wilen Invest Management holds 0.42% or 18,193 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 30,849 shares. Old National Natl Bank In reported 0.07% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 23,448 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors holds 4,779 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $25,950 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold NNBR shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 34.97 million shares or 4.49% less from 36.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Com owns 14,902 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fin Svcs Gp Inc has 1,829 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Communications owns 51,800 shares. Raymond James And Assoc reported 39,940 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Com (Trc) has invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). 71,300 are held by California Employees Retirement System. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc holds 23,048 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp accumulated 21,900 shares. Markston Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Blackrock holds 2.96M shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd has 27,152 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 8,763 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 21,536 shares. Primecap Ca holds 0.03% or 6.29M shares.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 470,784 shares to 709,984 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 7,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Casa Sys Inc.

Analysts await NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 3.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NNBR’s profit will be $12.49 million for 6.74 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by NN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.00% EPS growth.