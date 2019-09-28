Amg Funds Has Boosted Stake in Dominion Energy (D) as Market Value Declined; Teton Advisors Lifted Stake in Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) as Valuation Declined

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 144.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 10,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 17,634 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 7,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.30 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 58.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 25,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 69,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 5.73 million shares traded or 22.96% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Grp holds 31,123 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Pcl reported 7.14M shares. Pnc Financial Group Incorporated holds 0.15% or 1.93M shares. Davis R M reported 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Ltd invested in 0.36% or 9,350 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs Inc stated it has 2.34% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Princeton Strategies Grp Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 8,271 shares. Moors And Cabot Incorporated holds 0.36% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 36,828 shares. Ledyard Bank holds 54,319 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Company invested in 7,862 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.04% or 119,811 shares in its portfolio. Newman Dignan And Sheerar, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 6,615 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Johnson Financial Grp Incorporated holds 12,851 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Verus Prtnrs holds 23,974 shares.

