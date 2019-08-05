Amg Funds Decreased Its Position in Cree (CREE) as Market Value Declined; Hilton Capital Management Has Cut Its Sysco (SYY) Position by $12.54 Million as Share Price Declined

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 99.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 187,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 565 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 187,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 5.64M shares traded or 141.95% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 7,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 11,829 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $677,000, down from 19,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.77% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 1.18 million shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – Cree Buys Assets of Infineon Technologies’ Radio Frequency Power Business for EUR 345M; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF CREE’S WOLFSPEED OPERATING SEGMENT; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Rev $390M-$410M; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. $0; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Adj EPS 4c; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT WILL TAKE NECESSARY LEGAL MEASURES IN ORDER TO PROTECT LEGAL RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss/Shr $2.40; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Cree Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Dallas ISD: Parent Conference: Believe in Abilities! / Conferencia de Padres: ¡Cree en las Capacidades!

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 13.63 million shares. Capital Fund Management Sa invested in 54,817 shares. Moreover, Lpl Finance Limited Com has 0% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 32,563 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn accumulated 1.02M shares. Michigan-based Ls Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Catalyst Cap Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 216,000 shares. Moreover, United Capital Finance Advisers Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 17,897 shares. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Atria Investments Ltd Liability Com invested in 4,424 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Firsthand Mngmt invested in 4.65% or 218,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 339,834 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 3,628 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Atlanta Capital Co L L C owns 0.01% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 23,100 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 4,500 shares. 4,772 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $120,145 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling Inc reported 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 23,029 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd invested in 103,229 shares. Moors Cabot invested 0.23% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Raymond James & Assocs invested in 0.11% or 1.08 million shares. Texas-based Sequent Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.5% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Acg Wealth stated it has 0.07% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware owns 7,359 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Northstar Group has 0.17% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 5,617 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc owns 170,647 shares. Stadion Money Mgmt Lc reported 0.04% stake. Sabal Tru owns 393,179 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.47% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dr Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 23,266 shares to 428,447 shares, valued at $17.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl C by 438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Credit Strat Fund (Prn) (JQC).

