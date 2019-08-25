Amg Funds Decreased Its Cree (CREE) Position by $425,277; Market Value Declined; T (TMUS) Holder Lmr Partners Llp Boosted Its Position

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in T (TMUS) by 338.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 12,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 15,920 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 3,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 2.89 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Claure, Combes to Collaborate on Planned Combination With T-Mobile; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA TO PAY $40 MILLION CIVIL PENALTY TO RESOLVE FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATION OVER RURAL CALL COMPLETION -STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – T-Mobile and NBC’s KXAS-TV Accelerate 600 MHz Repack; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM SAYS ADJUSTED EPS EXPECTED TO GROW FROM 1.00 EUROS IN 2018 TO AROUND 1.2 EUROS IN 2021; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile’s $27 Billion Tie-Up Has a Lot to Prove; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint face similar issues amid calendar uncertainty – sources [20:34 BST19 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 30/05/2018 – T-Mobile Kicks Off Summer with BOGObonanza on Over Twelve Sought-After Smartphones; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms T-Mobile’s Cfr, Places Unsecured Ratings On Review For Downgrade Following Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile fined $40 million over failing calls and false ringtones in rural areas; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 27 Bps, Most in 6 Months

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 7,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 11,829 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $677,000, down from 19,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 4.41M shares traded or 169.46% up from the average. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 17/05/2018 – LED HPS Replacement Canopy Lights: HPS Color Temperature with CREE LED Technology Now Available from Access Fixtures; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL IS TARGETED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IN ITS FIRST FULL QUARTER OF OPERATIONS; 06/03/2018 – Cree acquires Infineon RF Power business for 345 mln euros; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Rev $356M; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. $0; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT WILL TAKE NECESSARY LEGAL MEASURES IN ORDER TO PROTECT LEGAL RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON TRANSACTION CLOSED AND IS EFFECTIVE TODAY; 25/04/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is T-Mobile US (TMUS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Chinese Tariff Fallout On U.S. Retailers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “T-Mobile Rocks the Top Spot for J.D. Power Wireless Purchase Experience Yet Again – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 307,559 shares to 93,601 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 29,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,323 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv accumulated 439,119 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability accumulated 749,648 shares. Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability invested 0.07% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Maplelane Cap Ltd Com owns 108,000 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc accumulated 168,794 shares. Quantitative Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moody State Bank Tru Division has invested 0.13% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Zacks Invest Management reported 148,590 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Limited Co owns 7,349 shares. 18,500 were accumulated by Icon Advisers Co. Synovus Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 338 shares. The New York-based Duquesne Family Office Ltd Company has invested 3.84% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). First Allied Advisory stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 11,854 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.06% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 671,105 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $120,145 activity.