Amg Funds Decreased Holding in Lkq (LKQ) by $305,448; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Beddow Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding by $1.20 Million

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 104.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 16,675 shares as the company's stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 32,642 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, up from 15,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.04M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 31.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 11,748 shares as the company's stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 25,729 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $685,000, down from 37,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.33. About 1.47M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 289,859 are owned by Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 3,970 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Geode Capital Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. The Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 0.39% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 13,962 shares. Elk Creek Ltd Liability Com holds 0.2% or 102,597 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James Ltd Liability Co reported 0.41% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Co owns 13,344 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 168,808 were accumulated by Asset Management One. Sun Life Fincl owns 255 shares. Principal Fincl Grp stated it has 466,512 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office accumulated 147,896 shares or 0.41% of the stock. British Columbia Mngmt reported 107,085 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.76M for 13.50 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $173.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken Steel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 257,925 shares to 20,100 shares, valued at $163,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 27,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,295 shares, and cut its stake in Dawson Geophysical Company (TGE).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16. Schumacher Laura J also bought $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. On Thursday, August 29 the insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jones Companies Lllp reported 16,208 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt has 4,240 shares. Stifel Financial holds 2.39 million shares. Conning invested 0.22% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bryn Mawr Trust owns 41,914 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.07% or 94,600 shares. Northeast Invest Mngmt has 14,283 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 13,795 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has 0.29% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 526,570 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Corp holds 2,860 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Fin Prtnrs owns 99,406 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. 1,584 were accumulated by Signature Est And Advsrs Limited Company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, a New York-based fund reported 66,125 shares. Hm Payson And Com owns 360,539 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Lc holds 0.13% or 49,162 shares.

