Amg Funds Cut Position in Varian Med Sys (VAR) as Stock Value Declined; Cannell Peter B & Company Has Boosted Position in Chevron (CVX) as Stock Rose

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 3,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 7,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $134.9. About 308,781 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – GERMAN FCO CONFIRMED PROPOSED SCHEME DOES NOT FULFIL CONDITIONS FOR PROHIBITION PURSUANT TO ACT AGAINST RESTRAINTS OF COMPETITION; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – VARIAN NOTIFIES SIRTEX IT WILL NOT SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO COMPETING BID; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX REPORTS FIRB APPROVAL ON VARIAN SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – ANY ACQUISITION OF SIRTEX BY CDH WOULD ALSO BE CONDITIONAL ON APPROVAL OF AUSTRALIA’S FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.43 TO $4.53; 20/03/2018 – Varian-Equipped St. Petersburg Proton Therapy Center Completes First Patient Treatment; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology Institutions; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-SIRTEX RESPONSE TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID-SRX.AX; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the lnstituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 65.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 58,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 147,471 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.17M, up from 89,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $124.76. About 3.29 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 125,181 shares to 152,823 shares, valued at $7.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,933 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. extension of Chevron’s Venezuela waiver ‘under discussion’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 2 Energy Giants Are Teaming Up to Make a $15 Billion Bet on Plastics – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chevron Corporation (CVX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Loudon Invest Lc has 0.4% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). West Coast Financial Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 8,357 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 1.32% or 104,172 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Management Gp Inc holds 24,161 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt holds 15,926 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. First Bank & Trust And Company Of Newtown invested in 1.23% or 36,218 shares. Moreover, Cim Mangement has 0.49% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ipswich Inv Management accumulated 49,933 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 72,532 shares. 634,694 are owned by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Company holds 90,813 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Halsey Assocs Ct invested in 0.15% or 7,628 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp reported 79,185 shares. Capital Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,964 shares stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 9.62% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.04 per share. VAR’s profit will be $103.68M for 29.58 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.03% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). First Tru Advsr LP accumulated 316,002 shares. 178,704 were accumulated by Bb&T Corp. Franklin Res Inc holds 0.03% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 340,724 shares. First Personal Services has invested 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 15,757 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 0.09% or 719 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Corp reported 4,718 shares stake. Advsr Asset Management invested 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Moody National Bank Tru Division, a Texas-based fund reported 573 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,094 shares. D L Carlson Inv holds 25,651 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Lc has invested 0.88% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.64 million activity.