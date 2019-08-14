Amg Funds Cut Its Cree (CREE) Stake by $425,277; Stock Price Declined; Symantec (SYMC) Holding Raised by Lonestar Capital Management Llc

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.05. About 10.47M shares traded or 8.99% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec sees its best day in nearly 6 years after Friday’s plunge; 02/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Symantec on May 1 for “Systems and methods for monitoring virtual networks” (California; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Symantec at ‘BB+’; Outlook Positive; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO PROVIDE MORE DATA ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION BY AUDIT COMMITTEE OF CO’S BOARD; 11/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ REV $1.23B, EST. $1.19B; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: INTELLECTUAL VENTURES I LLC v. SYMANTEC CORP. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1814 – 2018-03-15; 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC & NTT SECURITY REPORT PLANNED WEB PARTNERSHIP; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 7,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 11,829 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $677,000, down from 19,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $57.14. About 962,598 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Cree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CREE); 24/04/2018 – Cree Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Cree Targets 4Q Loss 34c-38c Per Share; 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS IT RECEIVES ARBITRATION NOTICE FROM THE INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (ICC); 08/05/2018 – Cree Brings Highest Reliability to Broadest Family of Metal COB LED Designs; 06/03/2018 – Cree acquires Infineon RF Power business for 345 mln euros; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS IS TARGETED TO INCREASE ANNUAL REVENUES BY ABOUT $115 MLN IN FIRST 12 MONTHS POST ACQUISITION; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT WILL TAKE NECESSARY LEGAL MEASURES IN ORDER TO PROTECT LEGAL RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 0% or 114,999 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 1.68% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 711,500 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Com reported 97,082 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Primecap Mngmt Company Ca reported 0.35% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 5,652 shares. Capital Int Invsts has 84,442 shares. Dupont Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). D L Carlson Inv Gru accumulated 213,658 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Moreover, Everett Harris Ca has 0.01% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). 16,016 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.08% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Jpmorgan Chase & Com, a New York-based fund reported 166,485 shares. Quantitative Inv Management stated it has 54,700 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $120,145 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 23,671 shares. Kenmare Capital Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 1.89% or 65,842 shares in its portfolio. Macroview Invest Mngmt Limited Com has 155 shares. Comm Financial Bank owns 14,567 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc reported 9 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 171,253 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Glenmede Company Na has 303,102 shares. Optimum holds 0.03% or 3,948 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc Inc has 0.03% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 4.06M shares. Moreover, Century Companies has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Citigroup invested 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Bogle Inv LP De holds 1.14% or 645,283 shares in its portfolio.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 120,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 21,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 778,916 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In.