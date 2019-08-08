Amg Funds Continues to Hold Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC); As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Shareholder Puzo Michael J Trimmed Its Holding

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 3,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 11,413 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $129.76. About 4.20M shares traded or 141.18% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 5,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 77,748 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87 million, down from 83,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.21. About 6.21M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84 billion and $102.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 18,264 shares to 25,478 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) by 10,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,152 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 2,016 shares. Family Firm invested in 1,912 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Reliant Limited Liability Company holds 29,420 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 2,700 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 652,285 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. S&Co Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 2,600 shares. 1.24M are held by Prudential Public Limited Liability Corp. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd owns 0.28% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 23,550 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0.03% stake. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Aviance Capital Prns Lc reported 4,300 shares. Moors And Cabot Incorporated holds 21,450 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Signature Estate & Invest Advsrs Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. 27,392 were accumulated by Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx. First Business Finance Services Inc stated it has 3,734 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 3,273 shares to 4,248 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 5,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.