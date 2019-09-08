Amg Funds Boosted Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stake by $390,766; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Declined, Amg National Trust Bank Cut Its Position by $312,647

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 5,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 31,970 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 37,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 3,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 11,413 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.72. About 1.34 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr (RWX) by 39,449 shares to 137,431 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Santander S A (NYSE:SAN) by 97,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 591,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Orange (NYSE:ORAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited invested in 0.37% or 53,160 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 84,230 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Invest Prtnrs Limited Co holds 4.86% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.02M shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 10,627 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co stated it has 0.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreno Evelyn V holds 0.1% or 6,001 shares. 31,433 are held by Malaga Cove Llc. Montag A Assoc accumulated 314,000 shares. 616,500 were reported by Renaissance Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com. Moreover, First Wilshire Mngmt Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 39,223 are owned by Klingenstein Fields And Com Lc. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 64.08M shares. Capital Invest Counsel Inc holds 219,634 shares or 4.35% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 74,905 shares. Moreover, Yhb Advsrs has 0.51% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 60,054 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84 billion and $102.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 15,534 shares to 18,373 shares, valued at $802,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 7,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,829 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).